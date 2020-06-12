Lucky seven

Lots of us love the historic properties in Fremantle.

They make the port city something special and tourists often comment on the stunning architecture around town.

This South Terrace residence was built for a merchant around 1900, and has lots of original heritage features.

Split over two levels it has a whopping seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The first thing that grabs your attention is the impressive facade; gorgeous limestone mixes with red brickwork and a tasteful balcony.

It’s all nestled behind screening plants and a cute front garden, which feels remarkably private given the busy road out front.

As you walk inside you get a real sense of history from the ornate ceilings, deep skirting and original fireplaces.

The spacious formal lounge is one of my favourite rooms in the house; featuring ornate stained glass doors and a lovely period fireplace.

It feels quite stately but also quite cosy, and is a nice place to take stock and read the morning papers.

Everything is open plan these days so it’s refreshing to find a seperate dining room.

This one is a decent size and has exposed brickwork and a Victorian-style chandelier.

As you walk around to the kitchen you pass a vintage piano and Roman-style plinth; reinforcing the feeling the owners loved this place and made it their own.

The chef’s kitchen has all the mod cons – including a central island cooktop – and heaps of quaint cupboards and stainless steel appliances. It’s the the best of old and new.

Out the back is a courtyard alfresco with potted plants and a lovely stone table in the centre.

It’s partly sheltered and the owners have put a barbecue out here.

There’s polished floorboards throughout the house and I like how the wooden stairs have a runner with a bold print, leading upstairs.

The bedrooms are all a decent size and continue the elegant theme from downstairs.

The main has a vintage-style ceiling fan, sleigh bed and fitted wardrobes.

There’s more ornate stained glass up here and one of the bathrooms has a gorgeous marble-top vanity with a carved wooden cabinet. It really is something special and an exquisite period touch.

And for those who like a touch of yesteryear, there’s also a powder room. After a hard day at work step out onto the wooden balcony with a cappuccino and watch life go by in Fremantle.

The house includes a laundry, and parking for three cars with an electronic security gate.

It’s a stone’s throw from all the shops on Wray Avenue and you can walk into Freo city centre in minutes. This is a great opportunity to be part of Freo’s rich history.

$1,600,000

111 South Terrace, Fremantle

Inspect by appointment

Agent Mark Brophy 0403 382 555

9335 9800