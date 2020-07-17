BELLA’S coming back.

Fremantle sculptor Greg James has been given the green light by the state’s transport department to replace the curvy bathing beauty after the original was stolen from Bathers Beach in October last year.

“It’s great to have Bella home,” James said. He had been working for a couple of months on the new Bella in his J-Shed studio before this week’s announcement.

“The basic form is the same, but the original mold had a different head, so I had to change the head and all the details on the hat are all done separately,” he said.

“I’m happy with how she’s coming along.”

James has also been buoyed by an upgrade to his Bon Scott statue in Fishing Boat Harbour, with the AC/DC singer now atop a stage-like platform.

He said transport minister Rita Saffioti was right to praise public art when she announced Bella’s replacement.

“What the minister said was nice; that she emphasises how important public art is in the community, and the fact that the community embraced Bella and embraced Bon means the community owns it.”

James says Bella should be in place late August, just after the man accused of stealing the original is due to appear in court.

By STEVE GRANT