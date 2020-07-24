Nonna’s house

SITUATED on a massive 700sqm block, this South Street home is one of those old school Italian numbers that has reamined unchanged for decades.

It’s so traditional I can almost smell the sugo bubbling away on the stove, and picture nonna shouting at the TV as Italy score the winner in the World Cup.

The house has a cute backstory: Mr D’Orazio immigrated from the Abruzzo region in Italy to Australia in 1956, and when he had saved up enough money his wife joined him in 1959.

They bought this South Street home a year later and added the delightful terrazzo floors in the kitchen and dining area.

They were very strong Catholics and every Assumption day they would take a day off work, go into town, and buy an expensive piece of furniture they had been saving for, like a bedroom suite or dining table.

These items are still on display in the house today.

The terrazzo floors, high ceilings and cast iron sinks are just some of the delightful old school touches in this three bedroom one bathroom home.

It’s got that classic design with four huge rooms coming off the central hallway.

The terrazzo floors in the kitchen and dining areas are a real highlight, and if you did a sympathetic renovation while keeping the floors, it would look stunning.

Accessed via the patio, the large laundry block has two big cast iron sinks with crests on them.

I reckon with a bit of restoration these would be a stunning centre piece to a utilitarian area.

The massive north-facing garden is where the D’Orazio’s grew veggies and kept chooks down the back.

It’s now a bit of a rough diamond that needs TLC, but there’s a pergola for vines and the rest is a huge blank canvas (a pool and an alfresco with a pizza oven would be a great start)

Or if you want to go down the modern route, the block is sub-dividable and could represent a good investment opportunity.

At the western side of the home is a wide driveway leading to a brick garage and shed at the rear, which is perfect if you own a boat or wanted to put in a workshop.

There’s currently room for three cars and the house has a hot water solar tank.

Situated between Attfield Street and Hampton Road, Fremantle CBD and South Fremantle are at your fingertips.

Renovate, subdivide or live in the glorious past – this home has something for everyone.

$950,000

Hope open today (Saturday July 25) 11am-11.45am

58 South Street, Fremantle

Mark Brophy estate agent 9335 9800

Agents: Mark Brophy 0403 382 555

Denise Muir 0419 932 302