Geneve’s garage to the core

THE Herald played a small role in the success of Carla Geneve’s latest single Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover.

The video was shot in the garage of our heritage-listed offices in the West End of Fremantle.

The opening bars of the catchy song are ingrained in my subconscious, as they were replayed for hours until the video producer got the perfect take.

Meteoric

The 21-year-old Perth singer-songwriter has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last year: her debut self-titled EP won several gongs at the 2019 WA Music Awards, sparking a series of sold-out gigs in Australia and a support slot with San Cisco on their North American tour.

Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover is the first single from her forthcoming self-titled debut album.

There’s a searing old-school honesty to Geneve’s music: the sound is stripped back to bass, guitar and drums, with Geneve’s raw, emotional voice up front.

She’s likely to be wearing a singlet or plain t-shirt with little make-up in her videos – a big two fingers to the manufactured glamour and pretension of the music industry.

Geneve had to postpone a series of international dates because of the covid-19 pandemic, but will play Mojos Bar on Saturday August 8 as part of a three-date mini WA tour.

By Stephen Pollock