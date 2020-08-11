Riverfront fixed

WORKS to the Mt Pleasant foreshore have been completed by the McGowan government.

A $619,000 project has seen the shoreline at Apex Reserve projected from erosion by a new limestone river wall.

The works will protect Rowing WA and the Swan River Rowing Club club buildings, which were under threat from previous erosion.

Additional works included construction of a rock headland to save the small beach nearby, landscaping and planting native species.

Environment minister Stephen Dawson said since 2002 $45 million had been spent protecting 294 riverfront sites.

undertaken at Apex Reserve will ensure the future of the site for rowing clubs and the wider community,” he said.