Tunnel vision recycled

MELVILLE mayor George Gear has tried to snaffle a four-year-old plan for a new tunnel under the Swan River as his own “big idea”.

Mr Gear put out a release this week crowing about pitching his tunnel vision to the McGowan government’s community cabinet which met in East Fremantle last week.

Mr Gear said a new bridge connecting Melville with Nedlands would help east chronic congestion on Canning Highway by giving commuters another option.

No doubt it would – which is why Main Roads included the tunnel in the long-term transport plan for Perth that it released four years ago.

The Chook, which reported on the plan at the time (“Bridges, trains and tunnels the future,” August 20, 2016) suggested the council might be taking a lend, but we never heard back.