Hampton House now in East Freo

A REVAMPED mental health facility was opened in East Fremantle last week by the WA government to provide short-term residential care for people with mental ilness.

Hampton House has been moved from Hampton Road to the Moss Street location in order to provide a larger home-like environment to keep people out of hospital beds and help them transition back to the community.

Service coordinator Amanda Hellewell said the new Hampton House, which has been a work in progress over the past five years, is essential for many people who deal with mental illness.

“One in five people experience mental health problems and so we as a community have a responsibility to provide appropriate services for these people,” Ms Hellewell said.

Health Minister Roger Cook opened the facility, and said the McGowan government was committed to helping meet the growing demand for community mental health support and treatment.

“The government is gripped with a sense of urgency to develop facilities for mental health patients,” Mr Cook said.

Ms Hellewell said the facility is different from others of its kind as there is no nurse-patient dynamic, it is more about people working together to achieve one goal.

“There is no hierarchy here, we are all on the same journey towards improving the lives of residents,” she said.

A former resident of the Hampton Road facility spoke at the opening, praising the facilities staff for helping her on her journey to recovery.

“Hampton House has showed me there are others who care and the staff are always there to talk no matter what hour of the day it is,” she said.

“Hampton House offers art, movies, care planning that is unique to me, communal meals, motivation, understanding and no judgment,” she said.

Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk also attended the ceremony and said Hampton House is crucial to the Government’s investment in mental health services in Fremantle.

“By delivering individualised care close to home, we’ll reduce the need for hospitalisations and give people the best chance at successfully managing their mental health,” Ms McGurk said.

Mr Cook said he was thankful to the skilled and compassionate staff at Hampton House, “who make a very real difference to the lives of people experiencing mental illness as they support them in their recovery,” he said.

Nearby neighbours also attended the opening to show their support for the facility.

The facility is currently equipped with ten beds and various rooms including lounge, reflection and sitting rooms to assist people in their recovery process.

by KRISTEN RICCIARDI