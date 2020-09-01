Memory kicked along

THE footy club which once boasted Cockburn mayor Logan Howlett as a young ruck tyro will be gathering today (Saturday August 29) at Davilak Oval in Hamilton Hill.

The Cockburn Football Club was formed in 1961 and competed in various leagues until it folded in 1990. It came back a year later but folded for good at the end of the 1994 season.

This weekend’s reunion is also the 50th anniversary of the CFC’s greatest triumph – the 1970 league premiership as the Cockburn East Fremantle Football Club when they were coached by footy legend Con Regan, who was also captain.

These days the Cockburn Cobras are keeping the club’s legacy alive, says president Andrew Pearce.

“Our club originated from the Cockburn Cement Football Club and moved to Davilak Oval in the early to mid 2000s and changed tot he Cockburn Cobras Football Club,” Mr Pearce said.

He said they held the first get-together of CFC members in 2017 and the momentum to find the club’s memorabilia grew after a former captain of the team, Chris Harris, joined the Cobras.

“In 2018 the club went on a big history drive to locate any memorabilia, photos, club booklets, honour boards – which we now proudly display at the club,” Mr Pearce said.

“So from 1994 to 2018 that rich history was lost and could have been lost forever.”

The reunion kicks off at 2.30pm.