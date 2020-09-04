Fancy abode 

IF you fancy a modern farmhouse-style residence in East Fremantle, this could be the property for you.

Situated on a whopping 987sqm block, this was originally a modest 1950s cottage which has been repurposed into a four bedroom two bathroom luxury home.

Featuring super high ceilings, clean lines and a barn style extension, there has been no stone left unturned in designing this unique family home.

The humongous living/dining/kitchen open plan is a bright and airy space with a six metre high raked ceiling.

It really does create a cathedral-like atmosphere and gives the area a stunning sense of space, without feeling soulless and cavernous.

The kitchen itself is a cracker with a marble-topped island bench, top European appliances and a walk-in scullery.

There’s some lovely Victorian-style pendant lights dangling from the high ceiling, creating a unique vibe and a great talking point.

I imagine the open plan area would be the focal point of the home, and a great spot for entertaining guests and extended family.

Out the back the sheltered alfresco is spacious and overlooks a garden with two massive swathes of grass on different levels.

There are two arbors on the top lawn that could be used to grow vines, creating an atmospheric tunnel between the top and bottom levels of the garden.

The garden isn’t over done and I imagine children will absolutely love it as there is loads of grass to play sports and heaps of room for a trampoline and cubby house.

In the front original section of the home are four bedrooms, which are all spacious, well- appointed and have gorgeous wooden floorboards.

Both bathrooms are modern and chic with high-end fixtures, and there is also a powder room.

The home has lots of features including reverse-cycle air conditioning, double glazing and a driveway with an automatic gate.

There’s four parking spaces to accomodate a large family.

Situated on Irwin Street in the leafy Woodside precinct, this property is close to Royal Fremantle Golf Club, New Choice Homes Park and all the great schools, cafes and shops in East Fremantle.

This is a stunning property with an imaginative refurb that is sure to get people talking.

51 Irwin Street, East Fremantle Home open today

(Saturday September 5) 11am-11:45am

Yard Property 9339 1006 Agent:

Clare Hickey-Shand 0424 593 136

Call for price details