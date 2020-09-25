Depots open

CONTAINERS For Change will launch its Fremantle, Melville and Cockburn sites on October 1 as WA adopts its long-awaited container refund scheme.

People will be able to cash in eligible drink containers for 10 cents each, or they can build up points to earn a retail voucher.

CFC says West Australians consume 1.3 billion drink containers every year, equating to 2,000 a minute.

Aluminium, glass, plastic, steel, and paper containers are all acceptable but milk and wine bottles are a no go.

All materials get recycled into products such as airplane wings, construction equipment, and even new bottles.

To find the locations of your nearest depot, bag drop, reverse vending machine or pop-up refund point, head to containersforchange.com.au

by STACEY HARDING