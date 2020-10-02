But there’s much to celebrate 

“IT’S sensational,” homeowner Adam Mason boasts of his dream home on MacDonald Street, Applecross.

After 20 years of researching sustainability design, Mr Mason and his wife Kerry are sure their modest-sized universal design will see them through to their old age.

“We have designed a house that is cheap to run each day using the passive solar panels which run on the sun’s heat and breeze,” Mr Mason said.

“The universal design means that it is age-flexible and practical to live in, but can be fitted or modified later without any major expense.”

The Masons are one of five families who’ve agreed to open their homes to the public as part of an innovative program run by Melville council to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse modern architecture.

From 1970s “national treasures” to the latest designs that challenge the status quo, the Melville: Contemporary Architecture and Sound Sessions will feature house tours, talks and discussions as well as live acoustic music.

The Fulcrum Agency co-founder and partner Emma Williamson will be facilitating.

Melville mayor George Gear said the sessions were a first for the city.

“What I’m looking forward to seeing in each of the sessions is the incredible diversity in the houses showcased, adding to the vibrancy of the neighbourhood,” Mr Gear said.

One of the homes uses a palette Wong

of robust materials to seemingly defy gravity and mimic the billowing sails of passing yachts, while another 70s home was inspired by demonstration homes built in Floreat for the 19962 Commonwealth Games.

Mr Mason says his sustainability features include a zero lawn policy, native plants to foster biodiversity and bore water to minimise water consumption.

The sessions run on Saturdays from October 31 throughout November from 4-6pm. Tickets ($25 or $15 conc) from www. melvillecity.com.au/architectureseries