Terrace triumph 

IF you’re after a period home with a shopfront on South Terrace this is the property for you.

Situated just a few doors up from Ootong and Lincoln cafe, this 438sqm freehold property is in a prime position with the shopfront previously occupied by Mokoh, an upmarket gift and souvenir shop.

In recent years it’s mainly been used for art, gifts and homewares, but for a longtime it was home to Langos Continental Deli. The home dates back to 1901 and was probably quite grand back in the day, when it was likely owned by a merchant. In the 1950s a boot maker bought it and added the shopfront.

Some seventy yeas later, this three bedroom one bathroom home is still full of character, but has enough mod cons to keep you feeling comfortable in the 21st century.

The cornicing, ceiling medallions and wooden floors are particularly charming, hinting at the home’s colourful past.

There’s a beautiful vintage fireplace in the lounge with a gorgeous tiled hearth and wooden mantel.

It looks stunning when pitched against the deep blue walls and white skirting.

I love the quaint kitchen: it has modern appliances but weaves in some lovely old school wooden benchtops and walnut-style cupboards.

It shouldn’t work, but it does. The tiled laundry leads out to the back garden, which has a large sheltered alfresco and loads of lush plants.

It’s classic South Freo boho chic with old wooden shutters, baths and bric-a-brac up cycled into a funky garden setting.

If you fancy using the shopfront as a gallery then this house is perfect, as there is a beautiful artist’s studio in the back garden.

It’s a very cool space, with exposed wooden beams, and would be a lovely spot to do some painting or arts and crafts.

Alternatively it could be used when people come to stay or as a stylish man cave, as there’s another toilet in the garden.

Storage won’t be an issue as there is a storeroom attached to the house and a shed out the back.

The home includes air conditioning, reticulated gardens and an off-road parking space (worth its weight in gold in South Fremantle).

This is a unique and very charming property in a prime location.

Home open today (Saturday October 3) 1pm – 1.45pm and tomorrow 11am – 11.45am. 250 South Terrace,

South Fremantle

Offers invited before 4pm on Monday October 5

Mark Brophy Real Estate 9335 9800

Agent Denise Muir 0419 932 302