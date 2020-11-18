MOVIE TICKET GIVEAWAY: A CHRISTMAS GIFT FROM BOB

Based on the international best-selling books, this heart-warming tale is the sequel to the hit film A STREET CAT NAMED BOB; based on the true story of homeless busker, James Bowen, and his handsome ginger tom Bob, a stray whom he nursed back to health.

From the day James rescued the injured street cat whom he found abandoned in the hallway of his sheltered accommodation, the two began a friendship which transformed both their lives and touched millions around the world.

In A CHRISTMAS GIFT FROM BOB, James looks back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets and how Bob helped him through one of his toughest times – providing strength, friendship and inspiration and ultimately teaching each other about the true meaning of Christmas spirit along the way. In cinemas December 3.

FILL OUT THE ENTRY FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

Competition closes: 30.11.20