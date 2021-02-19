Positive change

HILTON Primary School has already raised hundreds of dollars for sustainability projects through the Containers for Change scheme.

It’s just one of the many schools, community groups and sporting clubs across WA raising funds by claiming the 10-cent refund on eligible drinks containers.

Hilton Primary P&C member Frank Mofflin says the school received a grant from the Department of Water and Environment to purchase a Containers for Change trailer.

“The school community has jumped on board and after a little bit of promotion we raised $132,” he says.

“During the holidays we then encouraged the wider Hilton community to contribute and we raised another $161.

“The funds raised will be used by the P&C for sustainability projects at the school, and there is a real sense of excitement as to what we might do.

Thousands

“I think during the year we’ll be able to pick up thousands of dollars for the school without doing too much at all.

“It’s really easy to go down to the City of Fremantle depot because the staff are welcoming and it’s really straightforward, and we know the profits the City gets from Containers for Change is money that goes back into the community.”

Drinks containers covered in the scheme include plastic and glass bottles, liquid paper-board cartons, and steel and aluminium cans between 150ml and three litres.

Wine, spirit, milk and cordial bottles are not accepted.

The City of Fremantle Containers for Change refund point is open six days a week, including 10am-4pm on Saturday and 12-4pm on Sunday, and is open to everyone not just City of Fremantle residents.

The entry is on Knutsford Street, just around the corner from the Fremantle Recycling Centre.

To find out more visit fremantle.wa.gov.au/containersforchange