Melville gets the hump

MELVILLE council is to trial speed humps on a footpath for the first time.

Following a number of crashes and near misses between cyclists and walkers at Apex Park near Canning Bridge, the council has decided to trial a couple of speed humps.

Mayor George Gear said the site was chosen because of poor site lines where flashing riders suddenly came upon ambling dog-walkers.

“In one incident, a woman in her 70s was treated in hospital following a collision with a group of bicycle riders,” Mr Gear said, adding they’d tried signage to no avail.

“We are now assessing if speed humps will be effective in reducing the speed of faster path users, reduce further incidents and improve the confidence of vulnerable path users,” he said.

The council’s after feedback; head to http://www.melvillecity.com/speedhumptrial before March 31.

