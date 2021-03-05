WIN 1 OF 2 PASSES TO A SPECIAL SHIP TO SHORE REUNION EVENT!

CELEBRATE LOCAL FILMMAKING AT THE WA MADE FILM FESTIVAL

SUNDAY, 14 MARCH

Before-Party 12.30pm | Cinema Doors Open 1.10pm | After-Party until 4.20pm

DOUBLE PASS INCLUDES Before and After Event, Beer or Wine on arrival, Filmmaker In-Conversation

One of the most exciting and unique events featured in this year’s festival lineup is a very special, one-off Ship to Shore Reunion screening. To this day Ship to Shore is still one of the most successful children’s television shows ever made in WA. Devised by David Rapsey in 1993, and written by brother John Rapsey among many others, Ship to Shore was shown on the ABC and Channel 9 in Australia, on YTV in Canada, and on Nickelodeon in the United States and the United Kingdom. Ship to Shore follows the comic adventures of the kids who live on the fictional Circe Island, a fishing community off the coast of WA. Some kids call it Paradise, the others call it a prison and long for the mainland. Ship to Shore was filmed on location in Point Peron and Rockingham, with shots of Garden Island and the bridge to HMAS Stirling creating the feel of an island. The WA Made Film Festival will screen three episodes from the original series and will include an educational Q&A event for young aspiring actors with executive producer Paul Barron and legendary casting director Annie Murtagh-Monks along with a handful of original cast members from the series.

