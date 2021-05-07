Dance of hope

THE Salvation Army and Rotary need help – could you be the one to step up?

One woman a week is murdered in Australia due to domestic violence.

And according to the Women’s Council of WA, even in our wonderful state domestic violence-related behaviour has increased by 15 per cent this year.

The Salvos and Perth Rotary joined together a decade ago to create the project Path of Hope, which supports agencies and services providing safety and empowerment to women and children who are escaping the horror of domestic violence.

Since that humble beginning, Path of Hope has been picked up by Salvation Army and Rotary clubs around the United States, making it a truly international initiative.

But it’s a big job and funding is crucial.

We’ve got a big fundraiser coming up later this month – a Gala Ball at Crown Towers on May 22, which has been made possible by sponsorship from Gina Reinhart’s Hancock Prospecting and Roy Hill companies.

It’s an invitation to trip the light fantastic, dance the night away and enjoy the talents of WA performers.

And for all the Cinderellas out there, Salvos stores have more than 50 locations around the state for that perfect gown or glass slippers (you just never know your luck in a Salvos’ store). Second-hand stores have become the latest find for fashionistas; preloved gowns donated for someone else to cherish.

Tickets for the Path of Hope Gala are at pathofhope.org.au/gala

by SUZANNE JOHN