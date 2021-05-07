Bright future

THIS Fremantle home has a very interesting provenance.

It was originally built in 1894 for William Efford, a lighthouse keeper at Arthur Head.

Things have changed a lot since then, with Freo becoming gentrified and emerging as a centre for arts and culture, so the lighthouse is a nice connection to the city’s raffish past.

Situated on Carnac Street, one of the most desirable cul-de-sacs in Freo, the home is now a charming four-bedroom two-bathroom home with limestone walls and period touches.

It also includes a delightful garden studio, which we will get to later.

The plantation shutters create a classy vibe in this home, which is enhanced by the exposed wooden beams, vintage fireplaces and high ceilings.

The owners clearly have good taste and did a fantastic job of marrying the old and new, which is evident in the kitchen, where stainless steel appliances and contemporary benchtops mingle with gorgeous jarrah floors and deep sash windows.

Throughout this house, the use of innovative skylights flood the rooms with natural light.

All the bedrooms have a cosy feel with stylish built-in robes and elegant fittings.

The bathrooms are contemporary, with pristine white tiles complemented by frosted glass windows and tidy vanities.

One of the highlights of this home is the Romanesque courtyard.

With a deluxe patio stretching around two sides of the house, you have a beautiful alfresco overlooking a brick-paved courtyard with cute potted plants, leafy trees and a patch of grass (handy if you have a dog).

This very peaceful and picturesque area is reminiscent of a Spanish villa or some bolthole in the Mediterranean.

The patio has zip track blinds, meaning you could use this area more or less all-year-round.

This is a very low maintenance garden with lots to enjoy.

Nearby is an air-conditioned studio with built-in robes, a smart ensuite, and bifold doors that lead directly to the courtyard.

This cute studio has loads of charm and is perfect for visiting friends and family, as a home office/creative space or even for generating passive income.

The house includes an environmentally friendly garden, quality security screens and scope for further off-street parking.

Situated on a 311sqm green title lot, this home is very close to all the cafes, pubs and restaurants on South Terrace, and is only a short walk or CAT bus ride away from the Fremantle CBD.

This home has a lovely blend of old and new, and I’m sure even William Efford would be happy with his new 21st century digs.

