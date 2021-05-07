Don’t panic this Mother’s Day

IF you’ve left your Mother’s Day planning to the last minute, then don’t worry, The Chook has an emergency guide on how to spoil your mum rotten on Sunday:

FLOWERS

You can get your blooms in Fremantle at The Little Posy Co, The Flower Hound, The Twisted Tulip, Market Stems at the Fremantle Markets or The Flower Run. Get in there quick before they run out!

MEALS

Many of Fremantle’s venues are planning special Mother’s Day events including high tea at The National Hotel, brunch at Harbourside Freo, buffet breakfast, bottomless brunch or delicious afternoon tea at Esplanade Hotel Fremantle – by Rydges, lunch or dinner at Char Char Restaurant + Bar or The Left Bank.

For something different, why not distill your own bottle of gin together at the Republic of Fremantle Gin School: Mother’s Day Edition?

GIFTS

Fremantle is home of the boutique gift shop, so here are some ideas for a present for mummy dearest:

• Voucher for a MoroccanHigh Tea ($38pp, available weekdays & Saturday’s) at Moore & Moore Café.

• Days Like These by PipLincolne ($32.99) at New Edition Bookshop

• Fremantle Opals, Burntbath salts ($19.95) at Common Ground

• Chrisea Designs ‘NorthTrip’ wool & silk scarf ($95) at The Artisan Store

• Or if you really love mum, you might want to push the boat out and get her Pearls with Lightening Ridge black opal pendant 14c yellow gold ($4200) from Fremantle Opals.

PAMPER

If mum is a bit worn out from being well, a great mum, get something luxurious to help her relax and forget about the screaming kids and annoying husband:

• Organic balancing skincarepack ($100) at Endota Day Spa

• Aveda body moisturiser ($40) at Djurra Lifestyle Salon & Spa

• Empire Australia bath salts($24) at Cibo Home

• Long-wool slides ($89) atOz Australia