Mum’s fearless plunge

A FEARLESS Perth mum has helped raise $16,000 to tackle a cancer that stalks children and teens.

Victoria O’Neill and a team of 11 other skydivers took advantage of some perfect weather recently to jump from a plane over Jurien to raise money for research into Sarcoma.

The cancer affects bone and tissue, and is most common in young people.

Ms O’Neill’s nine-year-old son Harry was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2010.

“You can imagine being told ‘your child has cancer’ is every parent’s worst nightmare,” she said.

“He had 18 round of chemo and limb salvage surgery to remove the tumour which was located in his left shoulder and humerus.”

Another of the jumpers, Grace Deluca, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma while she was still in kindy.

Ms O’Neill said the team paid for their own jumps, so the full $11,000 would go directly to the charity Sock it to Sarcoma, who she’s being rattling tins for (albeit from a great height) for the last decade.