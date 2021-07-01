Competitions: Scrooge Lives

WIN A DOUBLE PASS

‘Christmas in July’ will certainly be celebrated in style at the Camelot Theatre this year when the stylish production of Charles Dickens’ classic Novella takes to the stage on Saturday 24th July for just two performances only. This is a joint production between Camelot Arts & Cluedunnit.

Dickens’ celebrated classic is brought to life in this delightful ‘One Man Show’ adapted and performed by Myaree based professional actor Robbie Burns. Originally from the UK. Robbie now lives with his family in Perth. “This adaptation was a work of love” says Robbie, “I always wanted to create a one-man style presentation of this popular tale.” This production embodies twenty-three different characters from this festive masterpiece.

This 60 min production is a true ‘tour de force’. It is a wonderfully faithful rendition – Burns weaves the tale of redemption and giving with ease – flitting like firelight from person to person, ghost to ghost, and boy to man. Burns breathes life into Tiny Tim and the Cratchits’, he bubbles over with joy as Mr Fezziwig, and devastates as Scrooge’s lost love. Of course, this is a story about Mr Scrooge and Burns is so convincing he almost makes the character endearing!

At the end of each performance Robbie Burns holds a free Q & A session for the audience and is happy to chat about how the show was created and about how Charles Dickens had a great influence on what we now celebrate as a ‘Traditional Christmas’

Sat 24th July 2021

Times: 2.00pm & 7.00pm Ticket prices: $35.00

Tickets: http://www.camelotarts.org.au

