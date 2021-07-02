Bird-friendly plan

(Left to right) Tom Lubin (Friends of Melville Bird Sanctuary), Cr Margaret Sandford, Deputy Mayor June Barton, Cr Glynis Barber and Margaret Matassa (Swan Estuary Reserves Action Group Chairperson).

AFTER the divisive and unsuccessful bid to build a Wave Park at Alfred Cove foreshore, Melville council is consulting with the community about the future of the area.

With the city in lockdown, the council will run an online charrette to get ideas for a masterplan for the site, which stretches for 4km along the edge of the Swan Estuary Marine Park.

The Park is an important feeding site for a diverse range of bird species, and the Friends of Melville Bird Sanctuary are pushing for clear boundaries to protect the wildlife.

According to the online archive of bird sightings eBird, Alfred Cove has more bird species -137 counted over the past decade – than almost anywhere else in greater Perth.

Conservationists Tom Lubin and Jenny Christenson said Melville council and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions showed “joint support for the boundaries proposed”.

On June 23 chair of the Swan Estuary Reserves Action Group Margaret Matassa, Mr Lubin and a group of Melville councillors took a walk along the City of Melville DBCA-agreed boundaries.

The masterplan will look at areas like restoration, land management, sport and recreation, cultural values, access and movement.

Melville mayor George Gear said the engagement process would be one of the largest the city had ever undertaken.

“Through an initial survey in May and June we received more than 650 responses on what the community valued about the Attadale Alfred Cove Foreshore,” he said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of community-wide planning and place-making journey, that will bring together many diverse stakeholders”.

The digital charrette will be on the city’s website to share ideas, feedback and input until July 5.

by KELLY WARDEN