• One of the amazing models at Brickwrecks.

THE stories behind eight of the world’s most fascinating shipwrecks will be told using LEGO bricks in an innovative exhibition at the WA Maritime Museum.

Archaeology, technology and creativity combine in the large-scale Lego models which include the oldest known shipwreck that sank off the coast of Turkey about 1300 BCE, and the Batavia, a Dutch trading vessel that sank in 1629 off the Houtman Abrolhos, WA.

Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught, a ‘LEGO Certified Professional’, who is one of only 14 in the world and the only one in the Southern Hemisphere, collaborated on the project.

“I remember visiting the remains of the Vasa wreck in Stockholm with my parents and was filled with awe,” he says,

“The models in Brickwrecks are built in so many different scales that it kept the team and me on our toes. Visitors even get to turn one of our models upside-down, which is something we’ve never done before!

“We really enjoyed finding out the actual stories behind these wrecks as well – we’ve found the more research we do, the better our LEGO® builds will be.

“All up, the team spent over 1600 hours, used over 153,000 LEGO bricks, and had a tonne of fun bringing these models to life with lots of minifig details, hidden Easter eggs, as well as historical facts.

“We hope visitors have just as much fun exploring them as we did building them.”

Brickwrecks: Sunken ships in LEGO bricks! Is at the WA Maritime Museum until February next year.