Home hopes

AN innovative housing NGO that brings together people in need of affordable housing with those who’ve got empty or under-used homes, is holding a workshop at Hilton’s PCYC this Thursday July 29.

Home Hub was the brainchild of housing advocate Iain Shields, who created Australia’s first website that advertises social and affordable housing.

His aim is lofty.

“The situation we are hoping to solve in Western Australia is twofold; we are hoping to end homelessness through access to safe and affordable housing and accommodation,” Mr Shields said.

“So at any given moment people who are experiencing a crisis can find family domestic violence refuge spaces that are available, homelessness accommodation that is available, somewhere to go when you need it in a crisis.

“It can also mean people like seniors or people with disabilities who need a longer-term house, rather than homes being empty … we can connect people with homes.”

WA’s housing crisis is being fuelled by a vacancy rate under 1 per cent of housing stock, while some 15,000 people are stranded on the state’s social housing list.

The Hilton event is being supported by a range of organisations, including Cockburn council who will provide a planner and financial counsellor to talk about opportunities for landowners and assistance available for people needing accommodation.

Representatives from Uniting WA, Co-operation Housing, Imagined Futures, CARAD will talk about homelessness support services, while Red Earth Property Group is a 100 per cent owned Aboriginal real estate agency and Pinakarri is a successful long-term local housing co-op.

A mortgage broker from Nector will talk about first homeowner schemes, while Freo real estate agents Dethridge Groves will have tips on downsizing and how to build a granny flat that’ll improve a property’s value and help fix WA housing supply shortage.

The event is being held from 4.30–7.30pm.

For more information on Home Hub head to http://www.homehub.org.au