Crossing the Rubicon

THE Fremantle Chamber of Commerce says it’s moved on from the debate about preserving the old traffic bridge and is now looking to ensure the new one helps create a gateway into the port city rather than an exit.

In an email to members on Thursday, CEO Danicia Quinlan said the chamber’s next move would be to ensure minimal disruption to local businesses during the demolition and construction phase.

“In an ideal world, creating an incredible pedestrian and cycle recreational site out of the old bridge sounds like a positive way to create an entry into Fremantle and connect our important local social and economic assets of North Fremantle, Fremantle and the George Street precinct,” Ms Quinlan wrote.

“However, this does not address the degradation of the seabed, torpedo worm infestation of the pylons, structural issues or the navigational hazards associated with the old bridge.”

