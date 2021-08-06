Fremantle sites in latest Covid scare

Lockdown not likely

FREMANTLE had its first major Covid scare in months this week, after a FIFO worker who visited three locations returned a week positive test to the virus.

The WA Health Department has called on anybody who visited three locations visited by the man in Fremantle to get tested immediately and quarantine until they received a negative result.

The man visited Old Faithful Bar and BBQ in Pakenham Street on Wednesday July 28 between 5-7.30pm, Mrkt Space cafe and gourmet market in the Leighton Beach precinct on Saturday July 31 between 8.30-10am, and the Pathwest waiting room at Fremantle Hospital on Monday August 1 from 1-3pm.

Health minister Roger Cook said while the news was concerning, close contacts of the man had all returned negative tests, so he was confident WA wouldn’t be thrown into another lockdown.

It’s believed the FIFO worker may have contacted Covid while at Perth Airport.

Meanwhile the health department has now cleared the bulk carrier MV BBC California of Covid, saying the outbreak was now over and the ship had been cleaned.

There are still five cases aboard the MV Draya Krishna while two crew members are still in hospital. One is in a stable condition, but the other remains in a respiratory ward.