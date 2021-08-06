Death investigated

“IT’S very quiet, quite a good area,” said residents of the Spearwood neighbourhood where police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. 

The teenager attended a medical centre in Spearwood at 4.30pm on Tuesday August 3 and was later taken by ambulance to Fiona Stanley Hospital, where she died of her injuries the following morning. 

Police are currently speaking with a 17-year-old whose Galian Way home displays a children’s swing set and cheerily painted fence. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.

