Cockburn poll first after inquiry shock

COCKBURN residents will go to the polls on October 21 to elect a new mayor, with many questions still lingering about the infighting which saw a council meltdown and state inquiry.

Three sitting councillors have already put their hand up for the top job, while a fourth says a run is definitely still on the cards.

Central Ward councillors Philip Eva and Chontelle Stone have put themselves forward to challenge current mayor Logan Howlett, who is seeking to retain his position.

Another potential candidate is Michael Separovich, a current councillor for Cockburn’s West Ward.

Whilst each has their own vision for Cockburn’s future, addressing the city’s public transport issues was a common issue, as well as rebuilding confidence with the community.

The candidates:

LOGAN HOWLETT is Cockburn’s current mayor and seeking a record fifth election win (his first term was a brief eight-month stint after winning an extraordinary election in March 2009.

CHONTELLE STONE is putting herself forward as a generational change with fresh ideas, with plans for solar bollards in parks to make them safer.

PHILLIP EVA wants to crank up Latitude 32 to become an industry powerhouse, as well as fixing up the city’s transport network.

MICHAEL SEPAROVICH is still considering his run, but reckons he’d “thrive” in the role.

by TRINITY HATCH and STEVE GRANT