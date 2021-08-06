Record fifth race

Logan Howlett

CURRENT mayor Logan Howlett’s campaign slogan for a record fifth term is “standing up for what is right”, which he said is underpinned by strong, transparent and accountable leadership.

Aside from aiming to create more public transport options, Mr Howlett has an extensive list of things he plans to do for Cockburn.

“If I am re-elected, I will aim to ensure sound economic growth through job creation, partnerships across the business and community sectors, responsible financial management and the provision of world class community facilities,” he said.

Climate change

“I also plan on looking at climate change mitigation, protection of our wetlands, bushland, coastal dunes and shoreline, with increased tree canopy and green corridors going forward.”

Mr Howlett said he would also focus on opportunities for volunteers, youth, seniors and those with a disability in what he described as a “vibrant and inclusive community”. Mr Howlett’s focus on community and inclusivity may be one of the reasons why he is so popular with his constituents.

“I receive regular feedback from voters that unlike some candidates, I do not seek to bulldoze my way through an issue, impose my thoughts on them, intimidate them or place demands on them to achieve a certain outcome,” he said.

“I have the drive, enthusiasm, business acumen, experience and the ability to get things done in a professional and timely manner that is inclusive and supports diversity of opinion.”

Mr Howlett, who has been Cockburn’s Mayor for over 12 years, also credits the great amount of time he spends actively engaging with his community to his continued success in the role.

“My wife Pat and I are at a time in our life where we can be out in the community seven days and six nights a week meeting people face to face,” he said.

“We hear about their dreams and aspirations and work with them to deliver outcomes linked to the city’s strategic plans.

“The outpouring of support for us inspires me to continue to deliver on the commitment given back in 2009 and that is to serve the community, build confidence and trust, and deliver services in the true Cockburn tradition.”

by TRINITY HATCH