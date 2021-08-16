YOU DESERVE SOME ROYAL TREATMENT

WIN A DOUBLE PASS TO THE 2021 PERTH ROYAL SHOW!

Perth’s Biggest Ticket is back! What you need to know for the 2021 Perth Royal Show

After having to cancel the Perth Royal Show for the first time since World War II in 2020, Perth’s Biggest Ticket is back and it is set to be THE event on the 2021 calendar running from September 25th to October 2nd.

With the support of the West Australian Government, entry to the Perth Royal Show is now a whopping 25% off ALL ticket prices making the Show more affordable than ever, and tickets are on sale now!

With Free entertainment options such as a Live Experience with Bluey and Bingo, a Minions Dance Party, Amherst Farm, Sheepdog trials, Monster Trucks, Animal Nursery, Freestyle Motocross, Mermaid Swims, Battle of the Bands, Woodchopping, Cattle Lane, Circus Performances, Show jumping and of course the Flight Centre fireworks, you will be spoilt for choice.

To ensure COVID safety and compliance, this year all entry tickets to the 2021 Perth Royal Show will be available to buy online via the website or the brand new Perth Royal Show App. By downloading the new App, available on both Android and Apple, you will be the first to know what Showbags are available in 2021, and which rides are returning. There will also be an interactive map to give you directions, like that in your car, to find exactly what you are looking for at the show and finally, no losing your tickets- they are right there for you in the App.

Each daily session from 10am to 9pm is subject to an attendance cap. Upon purchasing your tickets you will be required to select a day, but you may choose to change at a later date, subject to availability. If you are concerned about purchasing your tickets early in case of the event being cancelled, be assured that show-goers will receive a full refund, including booking fees, and this will be an automated process.

Although the Perth Royal Show will be slightly different this year due to COVID-19 Requirements, you can be guaranteed that this is a SafeWA event and the team are busy planning something special. Keep an eye out for the 101 Free Things to See and Do at the Show coming soon!

Download the ‘Perth Royal Show’ App now or head to perthroyalshow.com.au for more.

