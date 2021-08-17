Get driving

Meals on Wheels volunteers help the local community.

IN the lead up to National Meals on Wheels Day, the organisation is urgently trying to recruit more drivers.

Australian president Sharyn Broer says it takes a lot of volunteers to deliver meals to about 200,000 older and vulnerable people across the nation.

“This Meals on Wheels Day we are encouraging anyone who has a few hours to spare each week to reach out to their local Meals on Wheels service and offer their support by way of volunteering,” she says.

“We have noticed a particular shortage in delivery drivers, who often use their own vehicles, so Meals on Wheels needs more wheels!”

Ms Broer says it’s not just Meals on Wheels customers who benefit from the essential service.

“Recent research conducted by Volunteering Australia highlighted the positive impact volunteering had on preventing social isolation and feelings of loneliness in those who continued to donate their time during the covid-19 pandemic,” she says.

“At Meals on Wheels we recognise the sense of pride and purpose volunteering at a local service offers, as well as opportunities to make new friends while making a real and positive difference within your local community. We truly are indebted to our volunteers and wish to thank them for their commitment and resilience over the last 18 months.”

As part of this year’s campaign, Meals on Wheels is also looking to inspire ‘the next generation’ of volunteers by collaborating with Australian primary schools.

In the lead up to National Meals on Wheel Day, primary school students across the country are encouraged to create ‘thank you’ cards to give to volunteers at their local Meals on Wheels service.

Operating for more than 60 years, Meals on Wheels Australia has about 45,000 volunteers across the country, with its National Meals on Wheels Day held on the last Wednesday in August.

For more info visit mealsonwheels.org.au/news/national-meals-on-wheels-day-2021/