Old meets new

THIS Beaconsfield property could have easily been on Grand Designs.

At the front you have a delightful stone cottage with all the heritage bells and whistles, but things take a dramatic turn as the cottage connects to a stunning elevated modern extension with views stretching to Rottnest and Carnac Islands.

It really is an amazing transformation, and with the extension perched on high metal “stilts” it is like one of those luxury beachside properties you’d see in California.

To up the ante even further, this four bedroom two bathroom property is on a whopping 941sqm block.

Three of the bedrooms are in the cottage, which has a bathroom and WC, the main ensuite bedroom is in the extension, and the open plan dining/living/kitchen area is at the rear.

It allows flexible living arrangements and the opportunity to earn some passive income with short or long term accomodation, or alternatively you could build a seperate dwelling in the garden.

I imagine you’d be spending a lot of time on the the elevated alfresco deck in the extension, where you can enjoy countless sunsets with a glass of vino.

The seller clearly loved his time here and sums it up beautifully: “From humble beginnings we’ve created a home that nurtures our love of nature and stimulates our artistic passion.

“Creating a green oasis framed by ocean views has been a joy to share during long lazy summer lunches with family and friends.

“From inside, we never tire of the views out to Rottnest and Carnac Islands. From watching the white tipped sails of boats on a calm day to the dramatic formation of a storm followed by stunning sunsets that wrap themselves around the house has been an unexpected joy of living at 165 Edmund Street”.

There’s a huge lush, established garden at the rear of the property with native planting and fruit trees including figs, olives, grapes and a veggie patch.

The home includes solar panels and solar HWS, ducted reverse cycle air con, remote control balcony blind, large water tank and secure off-street parking for two vehicles.

A two lot sub-division was approved in 2010 so prospective buyers can reapply and create a front 350sqm lot with the existing dwelling, and a rear 486sqm lot with common property access via a shared ROW, zoned R25.

This is a unique property on a massive lot in a great suburb.

From $1,695,000

165 Edmund Street, Beaconsfield

Home open today (Saturday August 14) 11am-11.30am

dethridgeGROVES 9336 1166

Agent Linda Digby 0402 122 267