Seriously good fun

Bride and groom-to-be David Madrigal and Sarahi Gonzalez and some of the ports team gear up for next Sunday’s Harbour Master Classic fun run. Photo by Steve Grant

WHEN Sarahi Gonzalez and fiancee David Madrigal walk down the aisle this weekend, guests shouldn’t be surprised if they break into a sprint.

The couple are currently in training for the Harbour Master Classic fun run next Sunday (August 29) as part of a 30-strong Fremantle Ports team and will be fit as a fiddle for their big day.

But they have another reason for doing an Usain Bolt; Ms Gonzalez, a procurement manager at the port authority, said they got engaged in January last year, but their wedding plans have twice been ruined by Covid lockdowns and she wants to ensure they finally get their chance to tie the knot.

The fun run starts at the E Shed, with those tackling the 5km course – between the South Mole lighthouse and the subway near the rail bridge – starting at 8am and the 10km runners kicking off at 9am. There’s a 300-metre quickie at 10.30am.

All runners will get a medal, with prizes for top places, largest team and best nautical costume.

Entries at http://www.wamc.org.au