Goodbye Gairloch

A recent mums and kids sundowner at Gairloch Reserve.

THE Applecross – Mount Pleasant Junior Football Club will say goodbye to its home of 57 years later this month.

The club, which is celebrating its 70th year, is relocating from Gairloch Reserve in Applecross to upgraded clubrooms at Shirley Strickland Reserve in Ardross.

Older teams from the club have played at Shirley Strickland since its commissioning in 1960, but Auskickers to Year 6 have enjoyed the tree-lined Gairloch Oval since 1965.

The club has seen some milestones in that time; the oval was lengthened to accommodate the U/14s in the 70s and changerooms replaced the stark dunny blocks. In 1999 the clubhouse was extended and lighting towers were installed in 2008 to make winter training a bit easier.

The club is hosting its last Trophy Day at Gairloch Oval on Sunday September 19, with past players and volunteers invited to pop in and reminisce about their time at Gairloch Oval from 3pm.

The full history of the club can be found at https://ampjfclub. com.au/the-club-history/

Gairloch Reserve is to be rejigged for sports using a rectangular pitch, such as soccer and touch rugby.