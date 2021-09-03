Harbour masters

FREMANTLE PORTS’ Harbour Master Classic fun run went off without a hitch on Sunday, with 1100 runners tackling the Vic Quay course. The course record holders (because it was the first event) were Thomas Moorcroft who crossed the 5km finish line in 15:28 and Nic Harman who took out the 10km event in 29:59.

The event was run by the West Australian Marathon Club, and port communication officer Sally Swingler told the Herald runners reported that they enjoyed the dead-flat course, particularly a surprise pass through a transport shed. Photo courtesy Fremantle Ports, Photo by Roel Loopers