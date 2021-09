THE McGowan government has opened tenders for the replacement of one of Fishing Boat Harbour’s rotting jetties.

Following the collapse of a jetty at Rottnest Island which injured three people in 2018, an audit of the state’s jetties uncovered the poor state of the harbour’s infrastructure and Jetty 3 has been boarded up since, while others have only been open for partial access.

The replacement, with a modern floating pen system of 45 new berths, is due to be completed by 2023.