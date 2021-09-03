Speed cushions for Farrington

MELVILLE council is installing speed cushions along Farrington Road and will ask Main Roads to reduce the speed limit in response to community concerns about safety. 

Mayor George Gear said now the nearby Murdoch Drive connection had been completed, the city would ramp up its efforts to get the speed reduced to 50kmh. Mr Gear said the council wanted to hear the community’s thoughts on the speed humps before putting its application into Main Roads, via http://www.melvillecity.com.au/Farrington-Speed-Trial.

