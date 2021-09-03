More police, more costs

THE cost of Fremantle’s new police complex on South Terrace has ballooned to $85 million.

Police minister Paul Papalia announced on Thursday an additional $35 million had been added to this year’s state budget for the project now that the final design had been settled.

Fremantle Labor MP Simone McGurk acknowledged that negotiations with Fremantle council, which originally wanted to develop the site as part of its own Fremantle Oval overhaul and was still angling for a stake, had played a part in the additional costs.

“WA Police has been working with the city on the site size,” Ms McGurk told the Herald.

“This means the project scope now includes a basement car park and an increase in

the number of building levels to ensure the facility can cater for future growth, hence the additional budget.”

Ms McGurk said a bigger station had another benefit:

“More police in Fremantle.”

Mr Papalia said the complex would meet policing needs for many years to come.

“The new Fremantle

police complex will provide contemporary and custodial facilities for community and police safety,” he said.

“It’s part of the McGowan government’s record investment in police and community safety.

