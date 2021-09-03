More police, more costs

· by · in News. ·

THE cost of Fremantle’s new police complex on South Terrace has ballooned to $85 million.

Police minister Paul Papalia announced on Thursday an additional $35 million had been added to this year’s state budget for the project now that the final design had been settled.

Fremantle Labor MP Simone McGurk acknowledged that negotiations with Fremantle council, which originally wanted to develop the site as part of its own Fremantle Oval overhaul and was still angling for a stake, had played a part in the additional costs.

“WA Police has been working with the city on the site size,” Ms McGurk told the Herald.

“This means the project scope now includes a basement car park and an increase in 

the number of building levels to ensure the facility can cater for future growth, hence the additional budget.”

Ms McGurk said a bigger station had another benefit: 

“More police in Fremantle.”

Mr Papalia said the complex would meet policing needs for many years to come.

“The new Fremantle 

police complex will provide contemporary and custodial facilities for community and police safety,” he said.

“It’s part of the McGowan government’s record investment in police and community safety.

by STEVE GRANT

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s