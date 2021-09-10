Competition: Spare Parts Puppet Theatre

WIN A FAMILY PASS TO THE ONE WHO PLANTED TREES

Tree by tree, song by song, and puppet by puppet, iconic puppetry company Western Australia’s own Spare Parts Puppet Theatre will celebrate its 40th anniversary with the world premiere of a new musical about hope, love, and changing the world on September 25 at the company’s home theatre in Fremantle.

The company’s first ever original musical theatre production, The One Who Planted Trees is an uplifting story of one woman’s quest to change her life and the world around her, told through puppetry, digital animation, and music from toe tapping numbers to Broadway anthems to hip hop.

Written and performed by Amberly Cull and Nick Pages-Oliver, and co-creator Bec Bradley, with songs by Melanie Robinson and Carmel Dean, and directed by Philip Mitchell, the musical production stars an iconic puppet cast of Australian animals, including Bandicoot, Koala and a fun-loving Frill Necked Lizard, who, along with a swarm of singing bees, termites, dogs and frogs, and the odd bacteria or two, tell us the story from their point of view. Artistic Director of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Philip Mitchell said that The One Who Planted Trees was an entertaining romp through the Australian environment and an uplifting story about hope, change and the power of one person to make a difference in the world.

“The One Who Planted Treesis an inspirational tale designed to show that even the smallest actions can have big gains,” he said.

“As a musical it is both fun and joyous, and a perfect springboard for a deeper discussion about our world and the environment we all value. It will leave you humming the songs, grabbing a spade, and watering plants into the ground in next to no-time. As a Chinese proverb says, the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, but the second-best time is today.”

The One Who Planted Trees

25 September – 9 October

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, 1 Short Street Fremantle

(opposite the Fremantle Train Station)

Perfect for ages 5+sppt.asn.au

