Three in one

THEY don’t come much more vintage than this two level terrace house in Fremantle.

Built in 1888 on Arundel Street, this limestone brick-and-iron property has all the heritage bells and whistles of the period.

Inside there’s actually two dwellings – one on the top level, one on the bottom – with each having two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathrooms.

Out the back there’s also a seperate one bedroom studio with its own office or art room, designed by renowned local architect Keith Cameron-Brown.

The studio is currently leased; so there’s some passive income to ease the pain of any new mortgage.

All three dwellings are on the soon-to-be-finalised survey strata plan, so there’s plenty of options for the astute buyer or wannabe landlord.

The terrace interior is nice and bight, courtesy of the natural light flooding through the large windows, complementing the high ceilings and light wooden floors.

I really like the rear courtyard; it’s dappled with shade from a large olive tree and has lovely period limestone walls, adding to the heritage cachet.

It’s also reasonably big for this era of house, and would be a nice spot to relax with a coffee or maybe a stiffer libation later in the day.

Parking in Fremantle can be a nightmare, so it’s a welcome relief this abode has space for three vehicles at the rear, with access from South Terrace.

Situated on a 369sqm block on Arundel Street, you are a stones throw from all the cafes, restaurants and pubs on South Terrace, and a short walk from the Cappuccino Strip, the nightlife in the CBD, and Fishing Boat Harbour. There’s loads of possibilities with this terrace house and you’ll be also be getting a little slice of Freo history into the bargain.

Inspection today (Saturday September 11) by appointment

$1,650,000

29 Arundel Street, Fremantle

Mark Brophy Real Estate 9335 9800

Mark Brophy 0403 382 555