Jockeying for position

A form guide to the Freo mayoral election

ROY LEWISSON is a White Gum Valley resident, former precinct convenor and avid council watcher. He’s tried to inject a little humour into what so far has been a somewhat testy campaign for Fremantle’s mayoralty.

Candidate

Hannah Fitzhardinge: Five years as Beaconsfield councillor, business owner and leadership facilitator. Staffer to Geoff Gallop, chaired council’s FPOL committee for last four years, strong alignment to current council.

Form Guide: A seasoned campaigner in good form. Always been a Group One competitor. The distance really suits her experience, the weight is right and although considered a thoroughbred – this track is often unpredictable. Even money.

Candidate

Adele Carles: Often newsworthy ex-state MP who’s been out of the limelight for a long time, particularly in the political sphere. Campaigned against South Beach development (Cockburn) – then became resident of same development, before recently re-locating to the City of Fremantle, to run for mayor.

Form Guide: This runner hasn’t hit the track in years and the racing fraternity was somewhat shocked to see her brought out of retirement. Had a huge win in the WA Stakes back in 2009. However in 2010 she changed stables and was taken under the wing of a prominent trainer, after which – she has been out to pasture. A lack of warm up races puts her at the risk of mid-race injury. Not sure if she has the capacity to complete this distance. Slim chance in current form. 25 to 1.

Candidate

Maria Vujcic: South Ward councillor of two years and self-proclaimed governance expert. Running on a ‘ticket’ with three other new ward candidates. Often at odds with the 11 other councillors. Seems hesitant to vote on simple procedural motions which are part and parcel of council protocols, such as adopting minutes of meetings.

Form Guide:

A relative newcomer to the circuit, hard to gauge potential as she’s often a late scratching. Difficult for the stewards and starters to handle, and was recently sanctioned by the Racing Penalty Appeals Tribunal for breaching the Rules of Thoroughbred Racing (WA Mar 2019). Maybe time for the blinkers to be removed in order to run in an orderly manner with the rest of the field. 12 to 1.

Candidate

Martin (Marty) Douthwaite: Away in the NT until late September – working on the COVID front-line at a military quarantine facility. To date – low visibility. Has previously stood in state government elections.

Form Guide – not too much is known about this colt. Had some recent runs in the country racing circuit but has yet to run in some quality qualifying races. Dropping back to a shorter benchmark distance to establish his career, would really suit. Needs to have some success on the metro track, before tackling this one. Definite ‘roughie’. 100 to 1

Candidate

Rod Grljusich – sovereign citizen – civil liberties driven – no fan of Mark McGowan – self titled Urban Cowboy – ex WAFL player and musician – unbelievably and highly eccentric Instagram account – so-called Fremantle insider but in reality – definitely an outsider.

Form Guide – although this stallion has some striking looking attributes and moves well on the track – his future is surely in the dressage or equestrian arena. There is certainly a kick in his step and has managed to perform well in the steeplechase. However this is a premium, long distance event and will really challenge him. Rank outsider. 50 to 1.