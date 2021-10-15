Happy home

I DON’T think I’ve seen anything as bright and colourful since I watched Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

That was my thought as I took in the bold and vibrant decor in this Hilton home.

You can’t help but smile as you walk around this three bedroom one bathroom abode with the colour scheme gleefully announcing – like Walt Disney after a couple of martinis – summer is here.

If ever there was a case of old meets new, it’s this house.

Built from stone and iron in 1917, it’s been renovated with a weatherboard and iron loft extension.

Exposed limestone walls mingle with retro chic furniture and a gorgeous spiral staircase in the middle of the lounge winds upwards, passing the vestiges of 1960’s technicolour.

It shouldn’t work, but somehow it does – a spectacular blend of old and new.

My favourite quirk in the house is the hole in the limestone wall, allowing you to peer from the lounge into the multicoloured kitchen. It’s a sort of rustic serving hatch and a cool talking point.

The kitchen itself is a bright, funky gem with a mosaic splashback and bold contrasting colours on the cupboards and doors, with a leadlight window thrown in for good effect.

In fact there’s lots of leadlight windows in this property as well as polished wooden floors, ensuring there’s plenty of heritage to go with the kitsch.

The bedroom upstairs is another talking point with thick pink curtains and pressed tin walls creating a cute enclave.

The large back garden is a cracker with a lovely sheltered alfresco, pizza oven and barbecue.

There’s some mature fruit trees to provide shade and a couple of small patches of lawn for pets or young kids to enjoy.

Tucked away in the corner is an attractive powered studio; perfect for a home office, fourth bedroom or as an artist’s retreat.

It’s a nice garden to unwind and relax with family and friends.

This fully rewired home includes gas hot water, aircon, a workshop, garden shed and two parking spaces.

Situated on a 443sqm green title block on Victor Street in “Hilton Heights’, this home is near the White Gum Valley border and within walking distance of Pocket Park, Gilberts and Charlies Café.

This vibrant house screams Freo and it has to be seen.

From $750,000

Home open today Saturday October 16 (10am – 10:45am)

2 Victor Street, Hilton

Curtain & Co Real Estate

Lauri Curtain 0422 478 150