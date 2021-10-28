Win a BFF double pass

THE 2021 BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH AN EPIC PROGRAM

Presented by Palace Cinemas in association with Luna Palace Cinemas, the British Film Festival’s full programme has been revealed, celebrating the best of British in a remarkable line up of 31 films, a number of which are screening for the first time in Australia.

Excellent performances from Festival favourites and brilliant newcomers will delight audiences and ignite their senses in a line up which includes the best contemporary cinema, documentaries and the chance to experience some of the most significant British films of the 1970s on the big screen.

The Festival opens with the highly anticipated Australian Premiere of THE DUKE, a heart-warming tale based on a 1961 true story of 60-year-old taxi driver Kempton Bunton who steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London, featuring beautiful performances from Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.

The 2021 British Film Festival is proud to partner with the UK/Australia Season, a partnership between the British Council and the Australian Government. The largest ever culture exchange between the two nations, the Season features over 200 live and digital events, asking the question ‘Who Are We Now?’, and includes the British Film Festival.

The full programme and tickets for the British Film Festival are now on sale, including the limited pre-Festival release of specially priced eTicket Bundles, exclusively at Palace Cinemas.

