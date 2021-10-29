OVER 55s learning how to blow up Creepers with TNT is one of the quirky events held in the lead up to WA Seniors Week from November 7-14.

Melville council hosted the Minecraft tutorials so nan and pop could bond with their grandkids in the virtual gaming world, where you build using blocks and fend off giant spiders and zombies.

There will be lots of events held across Greater Perth as part of WA Senior’s Week, but the showpiece is Have a Go Day on November 10 at Burswood Park.

Now in its 29th year, the free event for over 50s will have 190 stalls and acts like the WA Police Pipe Band performing throughout the day.

“This year there will be activities, clubs/groups displays, not-for-profit agencies and commercial agencies, as well as free tea, coffee and bottled water, and food vendors,” says Dawn Yates, Seniors Recreation Council of WA CEO.

“Covid is especially challenging for seniors, especially in the technology field and one of the exhibitors at the event addresses these challenges with information and the opportunity to talk face-to-face with people who can assist with technology questions and advice.

“In 2020, in excess of 14,000 seniors attended Have a Go Day”

As part of WA Senior’s Week, there will also be a series of events held across the city including a tour of Channel Nine with a morning tea with presenter Monika Kos.

Film buffs will love the special screenings of movies like Julia, a doco about the life of famous cookbook author Julia Child, at Palace Cinemas Raine Square.

There will also be $10 seniors tickets at Luna Palace Windsor Cinema and Lunx on SX in Fremantle.

For those wanting to update their will or concerned about inheritance, a free wills information session will be held by the Public Trustee at 553 Hay Street in Perth. For dates and times see trybooking.com/BSYIT.

If music is more your thing, you will enjoy the backstage tour of the Perth Concert Hall, which includes a walk-through of the orchestra pit, used by the likes of the London Symphony Orchestra and Ray Charles.

It’s a gold coin donation and you can book at info@perthcon certhall.com.au.

Vincent Council’s On the Move Fitness Session is specifically designed for seniors and is also a good opportunity to socialise.

It’s held at the Vincent Community Centre on Loftus Street. To register call the City on 6112 5808.

For more info on WA Seniors Week and Have a go Day see srcwa.asn.au/have-a-go-day/