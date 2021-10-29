Unique home

THERE’S a big old sperm whale in this Brentwood home.

But before you call Greenpeace, it’s actually a giant mural on the lounge wall.

It’s one of the many unique features in this custom-built four bedroom three bathroom home, which could easily be on Grand Designs.

Let’s start with the lap pool, which has vines dangling from the ceiling and covering the walls, giant potted plants at each end and a giant mosaic water feature, giving the impression you are swimming beside a waterfall in the jungle.

It’s very atmospheric and would make doing those laps every morning an exotic treat.

With its mega high ceilings, industrial metal beams and chain maille, this house could have been a cold ode to architecture, but it somehow works and has the look of a stunning New York warehouse conversion.

The large galley style kitchen is especially impressive, with sleek jet black cupboards offsetting the neutral tiles and timber panels on the walls.

It’s full of top European appliances and there’s plenty of benchspace.

The main bedroom is a stylish affair with the most chic ceiling fan I’ve ever seen – jet black with curved blades – like the fins on a Stingray – and wouldn’t look out of place in an industrial sci-fi movie.

There’s huge mirrored built-in robes for all your belongings and a lovely ensuite with an indulgent standalone bath.

If you have family coming to stay or teenage kids, they’ll love the self-contained bedroom with its own kitchenette and resort-style bathroom.

The home has an adjoining office, two consulting rooms, bathroom and waiting room (a dental practice by the looks of things) making it the perfect covid buy, as a lot of people now work from home.

The design is bespoke, but the owners haven’t sacrificed the environment with an energy-efficient house that has state-of-the-art insulation, and noise and temperature management.

The property includes double glazing, electric shutters, CCTV, superior insulation (keeping traffic noise to a minimum) and parking for four vehicles.

Situated on a 531sqm block on Moolyeen Road, you are close to Cranford Avenue shopping precinct, loads of parks and reserves, and several schools and colleges including Brentwood and Bateman Primaries, and All Saints and Corpus Christi Colleges.

This is a striking property that will appeal to a buyer who has their own business and wants to live in a house that is truly unique.

79 Moolyeen Road, Brentwood

Maxi Realty Agent Agnes Lee 0403 965 364