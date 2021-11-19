Hilton charm  

SITUATED on a 653sqm green title lot on the Beaconsfield border, this Hilton character cottage has a lot going for it.

Nestled behind a limestone wall and mature trees and bushes, it feels secluded and somewhere where you could enjoy a bit of peace and quiet.

I’d definitely be spending time on the roofed front porch, which has plenty of space for a couch, bbq and chairs.

The owners have went for a pale blue colour scheme on parts of the front of the house, hinting that the ocean is just a short drive ‘down the hill’.

The interior of this three bedroom one bathroom home is bright and airy, with natural light accentuating the subtle colours on the walls and trims.

There’s a lovely vintage fireplace in the lounge, which has loads of natural light and looks like a great place to unwind after a hard day at work.

Some lovely glass doors open onto the kitchen, which looks like it has been recently renovated with speckled grey benchtops and white cupboards and drawers.

It’s a decent size and there’s a nice window to enjoy the garden views while preparing the evening meal. There seems to be glass doors everywhere in this home; it really enhances the sense of space and provides tons of natural light.

I like the seperate dining room off to the side; a cute little space that has a guitar propped up against the wall. I’m a bit old fashioned and like a dining room seperate from the lounge/kitchen.

All the bedrooms are a decent size and nicely finished, and the bathroom is bright and neat.

You have a great choice of outdoors areas with a sheltered patio out the back where the owners have a dining table and an outdoor setting.

It’s a lovely spot with views of the lush greenery in the garden and another large set of glass sliding doors, making it an indoor/outdoor area all-year-around. There’s even a third outdoor area around the side of the house with a fire pit and bench seating, taking full advantage of the lot size.

This is a cool little area and I can imagine older kids wanting to hang out here while “boring” mum and dad talk to their friends in the alfresco.

The home includes a second WC, so its actually 1.5 bathrooms, a 5kW solar panel system, three split system air conditioners, garden sheds, security alarm and a double lock-up garage.

Located on Carrington Street, on the border of Beaconsfield and Hilton opposite the Ken Allen sports fields, this home is a short drive from Freo. A nice character cottage that has a deceptive amount of space and charm.

Home open today (Saturday November 20)

268 Carrington St, Hilton

Please Call for Price Guide

Curtain & Co Real Estate

Agent Lauri Curtain 0422 478 150