New milestone the main aim

THE Fremantle Long Table Dinner is hoping to reach a $500,000 milestone this year.

Since the annual charity dinner was first held in 2016 it has raised about $400,000 for the homeless at St Pat’s Community Support Centre, and organisers are hopeful they can get another $100,000 this year to smash the half million total.

Top chefs including Peter Manifis (Masterchef), Vincent Lim (Cook and Chef Institute Europe) and Amanda Yong (head pastry chef at Cooee restaurant) will whip up a three-course feast for 650 people at the sold-out dinner next Saturday (November 27).

Held under the stars in the newly named Walyalup Koort (Kings Square), there’s lots going on apart from delicious food with roving entertainers from CircusWA, music from party band Oats Supply and a silent auction.

A fleet of local businesses have given up their time and resources for the dinner including Patrick Terminals, Little Creatures and The National Hotel, which is leading and coordinating the event.

“It’s an honour to be part of a community that has got behind the event to contribute to such an important cause,” The National Hotel owner Karl Bullers says.

Crucial support

St Pat’s CEO Michael Piu says the money raised by the dinner helps them provide crucial support to the homeless and disadvantaged.

“There continues to be increased needs in support for homeless people, particularly during the lead up to and during the Christmas period, so St Pat’s will remain open on all public holidays as well as the usual days between Christmas and New Year,” he says.

“We will also provide a Christmas lunch on December 25 to provide some cheer for people who have nowhere else to go.”

To find out more about the great work done by St Pat’s, located on Queen Victoria Street in Fremantle, see inside.