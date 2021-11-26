Big charity goal 

FREMANTLE and Spearwood Futsal Clubs will go head-to-head on International Disability Day to raise funds for one of WA’s oldest charities Rocky Bay.

Both clubs play in the state’s top league so it should be a high-quality encounter when they lock horns at Pro Futsal Perth in Bibra Lake on Friday night (December 3). “It’s going to be a great game,” says Fremantle Futsal Club president Luke Tidy.

“Spearwood are a really competitive team currently sitting on top of the ladder, and it will be our first game competing against them this season.”

The Fremantle club were struggling to find a regular training venue, until Rocky Bay stepped in and offered them use of the sports hall at their Mosman Park hub.

“With the match being held on International Day of People with a Disability, I just thought this game was a great opportunity to give something back to Rocky Bay, as a way of saying thank you,” Mr Tidy says.

One of WA’s oldest and largest charities, Rocky Bay supports more than 3000 people living with disability through its clinical and community services and housing support.

“Rocky Bay was formed in the 1930’s originally to assist children living with the effects of polio,” CEO Michael Tait says.

“Over the past 90 years we have continued to grow, develop services and support a large number of Western Australians with disability and health needs through a large range of programs including therapy, rehabilitation, equipment provision, in-home support, finding work, respite, holiday programs and community inclusion. “

“Rocky Bay also provides community services to its customers. These range from The Studio at Mosman Park for art and craft activities, excursions and social events, guest house stays, emergency respite and Stages Towards Employment Pathways, which transitions young people looking for the next stage after school or to become job-ready.”

Mr Tait is hopeful the charity futsal match will raise about $2000, so they can continue to launch new services like their recent accessible housing program.

“This is a very exciting NDIA initiative, helping people realise home options that were previously thought out of reach in beautiful, light, modern homes built to the best accessible standards,” he says.

The charity futsal match kicks off at 8pm. To donate go to donorbox.org/fremantle-futsal-club-fundraiser-for-rocky-bay