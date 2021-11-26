IF you’re after a Fremantle home with stunning views and architectural gusto, then look no further.

Situated on one of the most elevated blocks in the city, this three bedroom three bathroom home has breathtaking 180 degree views of the Indian Ocean and Fremantle port.

It would be a joy sitting on the third-floor balcony with a large gin and tonic, enjoying the different hues in the sky as the sun begins to wane and day gives way to night.

The large balcony in this three-storey home has enough room for a dining setting and BBQ, making it a picturesque spot for meals with family and friends.

The balcony is accessed via huge glass sliding doors in the open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area, ensuring you can enjoy those glorious views from different vantage points in the house.

It also floods the living areas with natural light, and the sense of space is enhanced by the high ceilings and neutral colour scheme.

There’s plenty of living spaces for a multi-generational brood and a home office/study for the post-covid world.

The stylish kitchen is an ode to stainless steel and, ehm, cows.

One side of the kitchen has a huge stainless steel splashback and the other a giant widescreen photograph of heifers grazing in a meadow. It’s certainly unusual and a great talking point after a few libations. In fact, there’s some great design flourishes throughout this home including some bold red tiles in the chic bathroom, the glass panels on the stairs, and the giant stilts that seem to defy gravity by holding up the balcony.

Out the back there’s a lovely alfresco, flanked by trees, raised garden beds and a stylish 10m lap pool with waterfall feature.

Again the area is accessed via large sliding doors, ensuring you have plenty of natural light on the ground level.

All three bedrooms are spacious and fitted to the same high standard as the rest of the house, with some boasting lovely views.

With three large bathrooms there will never be a queue to get ready for work.

The home has too many features to mention but includes a wine cellar, two additional powder room toilets, a car turntable for easy parking and exit in the three-car garage, and a four person lift.

Greenies will be happy to know the property has a 24,000L underground rain water tank and a 5KW solar PV system.

Situated on a 376sqm block on the desirable Swanbourne Street, which has some great examples of Freo architecture, you are next to Monument Hill and Stevens Reserve, and close to the George Street Precinct and Freo city centre.

This is a one-of-a-kind house in a breathtaking location.

11 Swanbourne Street, Fremantle

