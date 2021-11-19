Parkrun reaches Freo

FREMANTLE has joined the Parkrun revolution, with the first event kicking off at South Beach this morning (Saturday November 20) at 8am.

Parkruns originated in the United Kingdom, with the first held at Bushy Park in Teddington in October 2004, and are more about bringing people together and healthy lifestyles than setting records.

Since then they’ve spread to 20 countries around the world and WA has 42 registered runs stretching from Kununurra to Albany.

Fremantle’s first run is being organised by Daithí deBaróid and Lynn O’Driscoll, who both live in the area and are keen to promote the event’s social interaction.

Social interaction

“Not only can it provide motivation to people to move and get some exercise, it provides many opportunities to volunteer, meet new people and sit down and have a chat and a coffee with your neighbour afterwards,” they said in a release.

Runners just have to register at parkrun.com.au then turn up with the printed barcode at any one of the sites listed (though Freo’s will offer some of the best ocean views) and take on the 5km course.

The local route will take runners onto the groin at Catherine Point, through a tree tunnel at CY O’Connor beach and even onto the compact sand of South Beach for the last kilometre.

Heike Motzek is a Parkrun convert, this time around offering her services as a volunteer timekeeper.

“For me it’s about connecting with other people and the community; it goes way beyond running,” Ms Motzek said.

“It’s fantastic for your mental health and taking that to other perspectives of my life like making friends or living healthy.”

The run starts near the bandstand at South Beach at 8am.